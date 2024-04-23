Ireland to face New Zealand among Autumn Nations Series

Ireland will face New Zealand in November seeking revenge for a World Cup quarter-final defeat

rugby union

Six Nations champions Ireland will open their Autumn Nations Series against New Zealand in a repeat of last year's World Cup quarterfinal.

Argentina, Fiji and Australia will also visit Dublin in November as Ireland look to build on back-to-back Six Nations crowns.

Andy Farrell's side are aiming to exact revenge on the All Blacks after their heartbreaking 28-24 defeat at the last eight of the World Cup in Paris.

The games will be Farrell's last as Ireland's head coach before he takes a hiatus to oversee the British and Irish Lions' tour of Australia in 2025.

“We look forward to testing ourselves against some of the most exciting teams in the world, with whom Ireland has such strong traditions and rivalries," said Farrell. "It promises to be a series to remember."

Before November's matches, Ireland travel to South Africa to face the World Cup winners in a two-test series in July.

© 2024 AFP