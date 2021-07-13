Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Ireland are hosting the All Blacks in November Photo: AFP/File
rugby union

Ireland to host All Blacks, Japan and Pumas in November

DUBLIN

Ireland will host New Zealand in November for the first time at Lansdowne Road since their historic 16-9 home victory against them in 2018, the Irish Rugby Football Union announced on Monday.

The All Blacks, who face Ireland on Nov 13, gained their revenge in the 2019 World Cup quarterfinals, winning 46-14.

The teams are also due to play a three-test series in New Zealand in 2022.

Andy Farrell's side will also face Japan, whom they beat 39-31 in Dublin earlier this month, on Nov 6 and Argentina on Nov 21.

Ireland begin their autumn series away to the United States in Las Vegas on Oct 30 before returning home. Ireland routed the USA 71-10 on Saturday.

"The July window has been a fantastic period of growth for this group and it was brilliant to have fans back... for both games," said Farrell.

"We have an exciting year of rugby ahead with an action-packed autumn international window, the Six Nations Championship and a tour of New Zealand."





