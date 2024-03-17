Ireland wins back-to-back Six Nations after edging Scotland 17-13

The Irish team celebrate as they pose for the cameras after lifting the Six Nations trophy after defeating Scotland in their rugby union international match at the Aviva stadium in Dublin, Ireland, Saturday, March 16, 2024. Ireland are the Six Nations champions. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

rugby union

Ireland won successive Six Nations by overcoming a bold Scotland, nerves and the late withdrawal of key man Hugo Keenan to prevail 17-13 at Lansdowne Road on Saturday.

The Irish appeared to break Scotland's rugged resistance with 15 minutes to go after its second converted try for 17-6. The tension drained out of the packed stadium. But a brilliant solo try by Scotland's Huw Jones suddenly brought them within four points with three minutes left.

But Ireland was too savvy to be rattled. It comfortably contained the Scots in their own half and expertly managed the last minutes even with 14 players after replacement flyhalf Harry Byrne was sin-binned.

It is Ireland's fifth Six Nations crown in 11 years. They won in 2014, 2015, 2019 and 2023. Captain Peter O'Mahony, Conor Murray and Cian Healy have been involved in all five titles. O'Mahony, playing for Ireland since 2012, said he was unsure of his future.

The championship, almost inevitable for Ireland after crushing France in Marseille in the opening match, will go some way to soothing the hurt from falling in the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals last October in Paris.

“It was vital that we won some silverware after the World Cup,” center Robbie Henshaw said. “We all know that there is more in us and we're probably only scratching the surface.”

Ireland was stung again last weekend when its hopes of rare back-to-back Grand Slams were ruined by England winning with a last-gasp drop goal in London. Ireland still had pole position for the title, though.

Scotland also was in a mood after losing to Italy in Rome and came to Dublin with a chance, albeit slim, of winning the title.

Even though the Scots hadn't beaten Ireland since 2017 or won at Lansdowne Road since 1998, they dominated early but without being clinical. It came back to bite them, as did having to make 239 energy-sapping tackles.

Keenan had to be replaced at the 11th hour because of a hip injury, bringing back Jordan Larmour. His brief appearance against Italy last month was his first cap in three years. Larmour was superb at fullback.

Ireland overcame nerves to grow into the game.

James Lowe was charged down by Andy Christie then he conceded a penalty that Scotland co-captain Finn Russell slotted within eight minutes.

Hooker Dan Sheehan was bundled out from an Ireland lineout in the right corner and Scotland got the throw-in, but George Turner overthrew Grant Gilchrist, and Sheehan grabbed the gift and dived over for his co-leading fifth try of the tournament. Jack Crowley converted.

“That gift of a try sums up this campaign for us — up and down,” Russell said. “We need to get a lot better mentally for next year's campaign. We will get better, but it's tough.

“Ireland are the team to beat. In my opinion they are the best team in the world. The boys stood up today with a performance to be proud of.”

Russell kicked a second penalty to partially reward Scotland's dominance of territory and possession.

Crowley missed a penalty before halftime to keep the lead to only one point, but he nailed his first penalty kick after the break, after Larmour, Bundee Aki and Lowe led an Irish charge.

Ireland started the half with venom, and should have had a couple of tries.

Prop Tadhg Furlong went over with two defenders around his legs but as he was about to place the ball prop Zander Fagerson knocked it from his grasp. Then winger Calvin Nash cut back and beat four Scots but not Christie, who prevented another try. Center Robbie Henshaw was then held up over the line by Scotland's Cam Redpath.

Scotland was barely holding out. By halftime, the Scots had made 124 tackles. They made 115 more in the second half. Christie led them with 27.

But Christie was too late to stop the clinching try by prop Andrew Porter. Ireland waived off a penalty kick in front of the posts to go for the kill. Ronan Kelleher quick-tapped and reverse flicked to Porter, who crashed over.

“They were a tough team to break down, their defense put it up to us,” Porter said. “You just got to keep backing yourself and that's what we did.”

In a double blow for Scotland, replacement hooker Ewan Ashman was yellow-carded for repeated fouls.

Scotland offered one last scare. Byrne was sin-binned for a high tackle in the 76th, and Scotland's Jones slipped three tackles to score between the posts in the 77th.

But Ireland was too good to be denied.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.