Ireland Italy Six Nations Rugby
Ireland's Robert Baloucoune, second right celebrates with teammates after scoring a try during a Six Nations rugby union match between Ireland and Italy in Dublin, Ireland, Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
rugby union

Irish rugby investigates 'cowardly' racist abuse aimed at Edwin Edogbo following debut

DUBLIN

The Irish Rugby Football Union is investigating “cowardly” racist abuse directed at Edwin Edogbo after he was targeted on social media following his international debut, the federation said on Monday.

Edogbo, who was born to Nigerian parents, came on as a replacement in Ireland's 20-13 victory over Italy in the Six Nations in Dublin on Saturday.

The Press Association news agency in Britain reported that posts on the IRFU's social media accounts celebrating his first cap prompted targeted racist abuse.

The federation said in a statement released to the PA that it will “continue to fully support all affected by the cowardly actions of a minority,” and that investigations are underway.

“It is clear that racist abuse has no place in Irish society and the IRFU has a zero tolerance policy towards racism of any form,” it added.

Edogbo played the final 10 minutes against Italy after coming on for James Ryan.

Ireland's next match in the Six Nations is on Saturday against England at Twickenham.

