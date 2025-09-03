 Japan Today
Alexander Isak scored 54 goals in 86 Premier League appearances for Newcastle Image: AFP/File
soccer

Isak 'forever grateful' to Newcastle after Liverpool switch

LONDON

Alexander Isak says he will be "forever grateful" to former club Newcastle following his British-record £125 million ($167 million) switch to Liverpool on transfer deadline day.

The 25-year-old striker joined Arne Slot's Premier League champions on Monday on a six-year deal.

Isak's switch to Anfield ends a prolonged saga after he effectively went on strike while searching for a move.

He did not feature in Newcastle's pre-season or their opening three Premier League fixtures.

Newcastle fans turned on former favorite Isak in his absence.

"We don't care about Isak," they chanted during Saturday's goalless draw at Leeds United. "He don't care about me, all we care about is NUFC."

The Sweden forward scored 54 times in 86 league appearances during his time at St James' Park and struck in the League Cup final earlier this year as the Magpies clinched their first major piece of silverware for 56 years.

"I want to express my gratitude to my teammates, the staff, and above all, the city of Newcastle and all the amazing supporters for the three unforgettable years we shared together," Isak said in a statement on Instagram.

"Together, we have written history and brought the club to the place where it truly belongs. It has been an honor to be part of the journey."

He added: "Forever grateful. Thank you, Newcastle."

Newcastle brought in Germany international forward Nick Woltemade and DR Congo forward Yoane Wissa during the window.

The Magpies issued a short statement on Monday following Isak's departure.

"Newcastle can announce the sale of striker Alexander Isak to Liverpool for a significant British record transfer fee," the statement said. "The Sweden international joined the Magpies from Real Sociedad in 2022 and made 109 appearances in all competitions."

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

