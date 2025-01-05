Man City turns corner with successive wins in Premier League as Arsenal and Chelsea drop points

Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring his side's 2nd goal against West Ham during a English Premier League soccer match at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Ian Hodgson)

soccer

By STEVE DOUGLAS

Erling Haaland and Manchester City might just be turning the corner after the team's worst run of results under Pep Guardiola.

Haaland scored twice in a 4-1 win over West Ham on Saturday as City secured back-to-back victories in the Premier League for the first time since late October, when a shocking and unthinkable six-week meltdown began.

In that time, the defending champions played nine league games and won just once, dropping them out of the Champions League qualification spots and raising questions about Guardiola's stomach for a rebuild.

Now, City can hope for better times ahead — especially after making up ground on second-placed Arsenal and fourth-placed Chelsea after they both dropped points in draws at Brighton and Crystal Palace, respectively, on Saturday.

Still, Guardiola wasn't getting carried away.

“I’m very pleased for the result," he said, “but you cannot ask me if the old City is back. If you saw the game, we are not.”

However, while the 2-0 win at Leicester last weekend was unconvincing, there were better signs against West Ham — at least in attack with Haaland looking sharp. The Norway striker headed in Savinho's cross to make it 2-0 in the 42nd minute and chipped the goalkeeper for 3-0 in the 55th after running onto another pass from Savinho.

Either side, there was an own-goal and a strike from Phil Foden before Niclas Fullkrug pulled one back for West Ham.

“We are still not like we were, for different reasons,” Guardiola said. "The result will help. We struggle but it is a release.”

City stayed in sixth.

It was a good day for Liverpool — and the league leader didn't even play.

Arsenal was held to 1-1 at Brighton, which equalized from the penalty spot through Joao Pedro, and missed the chance to trim the gap to Liverpool to five points. Ethan Nwaneri put Arsenal ahead and, at age 17, became only the sixth player under 18 to score multiple Premier League goals.

Chelsea's winless run in the league extended to four matches after drawing at Palace 1-1.

Jean-Philippe Mateta equalized in the 82nd for Palace, cancelling out Cole Palmer's opener.

Chelsea has drawn twice and lost twice since Dec. 22, damaging a title bid that had been picking up some steam — even if manager Enzo Maresca never accepted his team was a realistic challenger.

"We still created so many chances in front of goal but it's about getting the end product," Chelsea winger Jadon Sancho said. “We're still playing the same football, we are still giving 100%. This is what happens in football.”

Liverpool leads Arsenal by five points and Chelsea by nine, and has two games in hand over both rivals. The first comes at home to Manchester United on Sunday.

Alexander Isak scored in a seventh straight Premier League game to earn Newcastle a 2-1 win at injury-hit Tottenham.

The Sweden striker grabbed the 38th-minute winner and there was a hint of fortune about it, with Tottenham defender Radu Drăgușin getting the slightest of touches on a cross and deflecting the ball onto the foot of Isak. The ball dribbled into the net for Isak's 13th goal of the season, and ninth in his past seven games.

Thomas Tuchel was in the stands in his first scouting mission in his role as the recently hired England coach. Two players likely to be in his first squad, to be announced in March for World Cup qualifiers, got on the score sheet in the opening six minutes.

Dominic Solanke headed Tottenham ahead in the fourth minute, and Anthony Gordon equalized.

It was a fifth straight win for fifth-placed Newcastle, while Tottenham stayed in the bottom half of the standings with just one point from its last four games.

A change in manager hasn't helped Southampton.

The league's last-placed team was beaten by Brentford 5-0 at home for a third straight defeat under Ivan Juric, who was hired on Dec. 21 to replace the fired Russell Martin. Southampton has one point from four games under Juric and just six points overall.

Bryan Mbeumo scored two of Brentford's goals and has 13 for the season in the league. It was Brentford's biggest ever win in the Premier League.

Aston Villa beat Leicester 2-1, while Bournemouth won at home to Everton 1-0 and was eight games unbeaten — a club record in its time in the Premier League.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.