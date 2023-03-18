Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain Soccer Premier League
Newcastle's Alexander Isak, left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United at the City Ground stadium in Nottingham, England, Friday, March 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
soccer

Isak scores late as Newcastle beats Nottingham Forest 2-1

0 Comments
NOTTINGHAM, England

Alexander Isak's stoppage-time penalty kept Newcastle's Champions League bid on track in a 2-1 comeback win against Nottingham Forest in the English Premier League on Friday.

The Sweden international evened the score late in the first half after Emmanuel Dennis fired Forest in front at City Ground.

Isak's late winner moved Newcastle to within a point of fourth-placed Tottenham with a game in hand on its rival for the last Champions League qualifying spot.

“We believe and we know that we have it in our own hands and have a good chance," Isak said.

The Magpies were five points clear of sixth-placed Liverpool, with Eddie Howe's team winning back-to-back league games for the first time since the turn of the year.

Isak fired home from the spot in the third minute of stoppage time after Moussa Niakhate handled in the box.

Forest took the lead in the 26th minute after Sven Botman's backpass was intercepted by Dennis, who dinked past Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope.

Newcastle twice hit the woodwork, but the game was level by halftime after Isak volleyed in a cross from Joe Willock in the second minute of added time.

Newcastle endured a troubled start to 2023 after looking like an improbable title challenger in the first half of the season.

The Saudi-backed club also lost the League Cup final against Manchester United, but its bid to secure a place in the Champions League has been boosted by the wins against Wolverhampton last week and Forest.

“It was a difficult experience the cup final because we were desperate to win, but the players have responded brilliantly," Newcastle manager Howe said.

The late goal saw Forest beaten at home for the first time in the league since September and leaves the team just two points above the relegation zone,

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Answer this survey to win a ¥500 Amazon voucher

Tell us about your experience with banking in Japan and be one of 100 people to win a voucher.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog