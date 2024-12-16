 Japan Today
Britain Soccer Premier League
Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol, centre, scores his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
soccer

Man United secures late 2-1 comeback win against Man City

By JAMES ROBSON
MANCHESTER, England

Amad Diallo struck a 90th-minute winner as Manchester United staged a stunning late comeback to beat Manchester City 2-1 in the Premier League on Sunday.

Four-time defending champion City led the Manchester derby 1-0 going into the 88th at the Etihad Stadium. But Bruno Fernandes leveled the game from the penalty spot and Diallo flicked the ball past Ederson and then scored to seal victory for United.

City fans jeered at the final whistle as their once dominant team's woeful run of form extended to one win and eight losses in 11 games.

Ismaila Sarr scored twice as Crystal Palace beat Brighton 3-1 in the Premier League on Sunday.

The forward also provided an assist for Trevoh Chalobah in the win at the Amex Stadium, which lifted Palace four points clear of the relegation zone.

Brighton is ninth and without a win in four matches.

Palace went ahead in the 27th minute through Chalobah, and Sarr doubled the lead for the visitors in the 33rd.

Sarr scored his second in the 82nd before Marc Guehi's own-goal pulled one back for Brighton. It was Guehi's second own-goal in his last four games.

