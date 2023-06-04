Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Israel Brazil Soccer U20
Israel's Dor Turgeman, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's third goal during the extra time of a FIFA U-20 World Cup quarterfinal soccer match against Brazil at the Bicentenario stadium in San Juan, Argentina, Saturday, June 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
soccer

Israel shocks Brazil to reach U20 World Cup semifinals

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina

Israel shocked favorite Brazil 3-2 and advanced to the semifinals of the Under-20 World Cup in San Juan on Saturday.

The tense encounter featured extra-time goals and two penalty shots wasted by Israel, which will face Uruguay or the United States in the semifinals.

After a scoreless first half, Marcos Leonardo netted first and Israel equalized with a header by Anan Khalaili four minutes later.

Matheus Nascimento made it 2-1 for Brazil in the first minute of extra time, but Hamza Shibi scored Israel's second two minutes later from close range.

Dor David Turgeman scored the winner in the third minute of the second half of extra time after dribbling past two Brazilian defenders in the penalty box.

Israel squandered two penalty kicks in the second half of extra time, which drew out the drama to fulltime.

“Israel was better than Brazil, we didn't play our best match,” said midfielder Marlon Gomes, who played extra time while injured because Brazil couldn't make substitutions. “We couldn't hold our lead in two different opportunities. We could have done better.”

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

