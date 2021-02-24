Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Gresini won the 125cc motorbike world championship in 1985 and 1987 before setting up his own outfit Photo: AFP/File
motorcycle racing

Italian MotoGP team boss Gresini dies of coronavirus at 60

0 Comments
MILAN

Italian Fausto Gresini, a double 125cc world champion and MotoGP team owner, has died from the coronavirus aged 60, his team announced on Tuesday.

Gresini Racing announced on Twitter "the news we would have never wanted to give, and that unfortunately we are forced to share with all of you.

"After nearly two months battling against COVID, Fausto Gresini has sadly passed away, few days after turning 60. #CiaoFausto."

Gresini won the 125cc motorbike world championship in 1985 and 1987 before setting up his own outfit.

He was admitted to hospital on December 27 at first in Imola and then in Bologna's Maggiore Hospital, suffering from severe and persistent breathing problems after contracting the virus over the Christmas holidays.

Born in 1961 he competed in the 125cc category between 1983 and 1994, winning 21 grand prix with 47 podiums and 17 pole positions in 133 races, finishing vice-champion three times.

After retiring he established his own team which competes in all three divisions with Italian constructor Aprilia among the MotoGP elite.

Gresini Racing has had a tragic recent history with Japan's former 250cc world champion Daijiro Kato dying after a crash during the 2003 Japanese Grand Prix.

Tragedy struck again in October 2011 when Italian rider Marco Simoncelli died after an accident at the Malaysian Grand Prix.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel