 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Norway Alpine Skiing World Cup
Italy's Dominik Paris celebrates at the finish area of an alpine ski, men's World Cup downhill, in Kvitfjell, Norway, Friday, March 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati)
skiing

Italy's Paris wins World Cup downhill to prevent Swiss sweep, Odermatt closes in on overall title

0 Comments
KVITFJELL, Norway

Dominik Paris prevented a Swiss sweep of the podium by winning a men’s World Cup downhill race on Friday, but the Italian veteran couldn't stop Marco Odermatt from closing in on another overall title.

Paris claimed his record-extending fourth World Cup win in Kvitfjell after speeding down the 1994 Olympics slope in 1 minute, 44.67 seconds, beating Odermatt by 0.32 seconds and Stefan Rogentin by 0.63.

Odermatt's second-place finish all but seals another overall title for the 27-year-old Swiss star. The three-time defending champion's 80 race points put him 440 ahead of Henrik Kristoffersen, who does not race downhill or super-G, and 655 clear of Swiss teammate Loïc Meillard.

Swiss skiers Franjo von Allmen and Alexis Monney were fourth and fifth, respectively. Their countrymen have dominated downhill races this season with 14 of 21 podium spots so far taken by Swiss skiers.

“It’s nice to be captain of such a great team,” Odermatt said. “The young guns, they are coming, they are pushing me a lot. I try to stay on the top."

Odermatt can win a second straight Crystal Globe in downhill if he wins Saturday's race. It would be his first win in Kvitfjell.

“I tried several times before in the downhill and never came better than seventh place. A great step," said Odermatt, referring to his best finish in Kvitfjell.

Swiss skiers’ dominating run started in the Norwegian resort last year with a win by Niels Hintermann. The 29-year-old Hintermann said last month he was declared free of lymph node cancer.

The 35-year-old Paris won World Cup downhill races in Kvitfjell in 2016, 2019 and 2022, and Friday’s victory took his tally altogether to 19, joint-second on the all-time downhill winners list with Peter Müller of Switzerland. Only Austrian skier Franz Klammer won more (25).

“It’s a good hill for me,” Paris said after his first win for 14 months. The Italian had only two top-10 finishes this season.

Friday’s race was initially scheduled to take place in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany on Feb. 2, but that was called off when fog prevented both training runs.

After Saturday's downhill, a super-G is scheduled for Sunday.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel