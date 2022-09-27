Italy advances in Nations League; England, Germany draw 3-3

Italy's Giacomo Raspadori celebrates scoring a goal, during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Hungary and Italy, at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. (Zsolt Szigetvary/MTI via AP)

soccer

By STEVE DOUGLAS

Part one of the healing process is complete for Italy.

Looking to regain respect after failing to qualify for a second straight World Cup, the Azzurri advanced to next year’s finals tournament in the Nations League by winning at Hungary 2-0 thanks to goals by Giacomo Raspadori and Federico Dimarco on Monday.

By topping a group also containing England and Germany, the Italians joined the Netherlands and Croatia in qualifying for the final four, which will be hosted by the Dutch in June.

Portugal or Spain will complete the lineup when they face off on Tuesday.

Unlike Italy, England and Germany will be going to the World Cup in Qatar in less than two months and they'll head to the Middle East on the back of a wild 3-3 draw at Wembley Stadium.

Trailing 2-0, England scored three goals in a 12-minute span from the 71st — through Luke Shaw, Mason Mount and Harry Kane's penalty — only for Kai Havertz to pounce on a fumble by England goalkeeper Nick Pope to equalize in the 87th.

England's winless run stretched to six games, with Gareth Southgate's team finishing its Nations League campaign without a victory and relegated.

Germany isn't in much better shape ahead of the World Cup, with just one win in its last seven games.

Italy won Group A3 with 11 points, one more than Hungary, which needed only a point in Budapest to reach the Nations League final four for the first time.

The Italians are finding it easier to qualify for Nations League finals than World Cups. They also got to the 2021 tournament.

