Martina Trevisan helped Italy secure a semi-final place in the Billie Jean King Cup in Seville Photo: AFP
tennis

Italy beats Germany to qualify for Billie Jean King Cup semifinals

SEVILLE, Spain

Italy beat Germany 3-0 to qualify for the Billie Jean King Cup semifinals on Thursday a result which eliminated Group D rivals France.

Martina Trevisan battled past Eva Lys 7-6 (8/6), 6-1 in the opening rubber before Jasmine Paolini eased past Anna-Lena Friedsam 6-3, 6-2 to ensure the Italians return to the last four for the first time since 2014.

Debutant Lucia Bronzetti and Elisabetta Cocciaretto completed the Italian rout with a 6-4, 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 win over Friedsam and Laura Siegemund in the doubles.

Italy, who beat France 2-1 on Wednesday, finish top of the three-team group.

The first in each of the four groups advance to the semifinals, scheduled for Saturday, before the final on Sunday.

Australia, runners-up in the 2022 final to Switzerland, beat Kazakhstan 2-1 to notch up their first win of the tournament after losing to Slovenia on Wednesday.

Storm Hunter gave the Australians their first point against Anna Danilina 7-6 (7/2), 6-4.

Yulia Putintseva pulled Kazakhstan level with a 6-0, 7-5 win over Kimberley Birrell.

The doubles, with the same players, made the difference with Australia winning a super tie-break 6-1, 4-6, 1-0 (10/5).

The final tie in Group B sees Kazakhstan take on group leaders Slovenia on Friday.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

