Italy beats Northern Ireland to keep World Cup hopes alive

soccer

By Terry DALEY

Italy's bid to end a 12-year World Cup absence will continue after beating Northern Ireland 2-0 on Thursday to reach the play-off final.

Sandro Tonali and Moise Kean scored the second-half goals which decided a tight game in Bergamo to book Italy a showdown away from home with either Wales or Bosnia and Herzegovina on Tuesday.

Tonali's rocket of a strike in the 56th minute and Kean's excellent finish 10 minutes from the end were two rare moments of quality from a match which had huge significance for four-time world champions Italy.

Italy coach Gennaro Gattuso called Thursday's fixture the biggest match of his coaching career and the tension was palpable both in the stands and on the pitch.

The Azzurri missed the last two World Cup finals in Russia and Qatar and struggled to get past a dogged and young Northern Ireland team missing Liverpool defender Conor Bradley -- also national team skipper -- and Sunderland defender Dan Ballard.

"We didn't create all that much but we did well to make the most of what we did create," Tonali told Italian broadcaster RAI.

"There was some tension at the start of the second half, but once we took the lead we started to feel a bit more free from the pressure."

Gattuso's team will have to be much sharper whoever they play next week next week if they are to make this summer's finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

"We had to work hard because it was not easy tonight," said Gattuso.

"We knew this game would be tough, all we can do now it to try to recharge the batteries."

Northern Ireland haven't been to a World Cup since 1986 but battled gamely until Kean made absolutely sure of the result and made life very difficult for Italy for large chunks of the game.

"We were good overall in the game I thought, they had their moments and unfortunately they took them," said Trai Hume, Northern Ireland's captain on the night.

"Obviously there's disappointment but it's a good experience to go through if you look at the young team that we have. We're only going to get better."

A wretched first half of football featured just two shots on target as Italy bumped up against a green and white wall erected by Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill.

Northern Ireland goalkeeper Pierce Charles took as much time as possible at every goal kick while the away side's five-man back line smothered Italy's strike pairing of Mateo Retegui and Kean.

Federico Dimarco had an early snap shot well kept out by Charles and that was about it for Italian opportunities, beyond Kean smashing high and wide in the 38th minute and Alessandro Bastoni heading over at a corner shortly afterwards.

Retegui, who plays in Saudi Arabia, wasted the best chance of the game seven minutes after half-time, letting his touch get away from him after a misplaced Terry Devlin pass sent him clean through on goal.

Kean had a fierce drive well saved by Charles moments later, but then Retegui's blushes were saved when Tonali met Isaac Price's weak clearance on the edge of the penalty box with an unstoppable first-time finish.

Cheers of relief swept the New Balance Arena but the goal didn't magically loosen up the Italians, who still struggled to break down an opposition team made up largely of lower league players.

But Fiorentina striker Kean, who was possibly Italy's brightest player on the night, sealed the win when he cut inside Ruairi McConville and stroked home off the post.

That made it job done for the Italians who now face a date with their World Cup destiny.

© 2026 AFP