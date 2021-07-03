Italy beats Belgium 2-1 to advance to Euro 2020 semifinals

Nicolò Barella and Lorenzo Insigne scored a goal each Friday to give Italy a 2-1 win over Belgium and a spot in the European Championship semifinals.
Romelu Lukaku pulled one back from the penalty spot right before halftime but the Belgians missed further chances to equalize in the second half.
Barella put Italy in the lead in the 31st minute after eluding two Belgium defenders and sending the ball in off the far post. Insigne got the second in the 44th when he put a curling shot inside the far top corner.
Italy will next play Spain in the semifinals on Tuesday at Wembley Stadium in London. The Spanish defeated Switzerland on penalties in St. Petersburg.
Belgium got the penalty when Giovanni Di Lorenzo pushed Jeremy Doku shortly before halftime. Lukaku then made it 2-1 by sending his shot down the middle.
It was only the second goal Italy has conceded at the tournament.
Kevin De Bruyne started the match for Belgium after recovering from a left ankle injury, but Eden Hazard remained out with his leg injury.
Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma made two good saves to deny De Bruyne and Lukaku early in the match.© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
GBR48
Italy's tactics were spot on. They negated Belgium as an attacking force by pressing them all over the pitch. They were faster, more accurate in their passing, and moved better off the ball, so there was always a pass on. Movement off the ball has been more important in this tournament as the games have been faster and teams have played with a very high line, limiting the opportunities for traditional strikers like Ronaldo, Mbappé and Kane, and reducing the playing area. The winning Italian goal was a superb strike.
But my abiding memory of the game is of Italians rolling around in fake agony after minor contact. Notably Belotti, whose physique suggests that should he collide with a small car, the car would suffer more damage. It was embarrassing. And given the considerable skills of the Italian side, entirely unnecessary.
In advance of England playing in Rome again, I was looking back at their semi v. West Germany in 1990 on YT. Probably the best they had played in a tournament since 1966 (or since), and at the heart of it was a young Paul Gascoigne. I haven't seen anything in this tournament, by any player of any team that has come close to Gazza's performance in Italia '90. That is how football should be played, but very rarely now is.
zichi
Ukraine 0 England 4
semi's
Italy vs Spain
Denmark vs England
cla68
Why does Italy always dive so much? It’s embarrassing to watch.