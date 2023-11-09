Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Italy's Jasmine Paolini beat France's Caroline Garcia to clinch the tie for her country before the closing doubles rubber Photo: AFP
tennis

Italy see off Garcia's France in solid Billie Jean King Cup start

SEVILLE, Spain

Italy scored an impressive win over France in their Billie Jean King Cup finals opener on Wednesday, winning both singles rubbers for an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Jasmine Paolini beat France's Caroline Garcia 7-6 (8/6), 5-7, 6-4 in a thrilling battle after Martina Trevisan beat Alize Cornet 2-6, 6-2, 6-2, earning Italy the tie before the closing doubles.

Four-time winners Italy have now beaten France in five of their last seven meetings, edging this battle between two of the four ever-present countries at the tournament, along with Australia and Great Britain.

Trevisan came back forcefully from a set down to triumph in the first singles rubber.

"I'm very happy to bring the point to my team, when I play for Italy, for my country, it's always special," she said. "I tried to manage the tension and go ball by ball."

Cornet said she was unwell in the second set.

"I was feeling pretty good before and during the first set," she explained. "Then my form dropped. I started to feel a bit dizzy, and I think she changed her strategy and she played much smarter from the second set."

Paolini and world number 20 Garcia played out a consistent first set with just one break point, which the Italian saved, eventually triumphing in the tie-break.

In the second set Garcia blew two set points at 5-4 up but immediately recovered Paolini's break and made no mistake at the third time of asking, forcing a decider.

However, it was Paolini who emerged victorious in a tense finale, winning the final four games to clinch victory.

Later Wednesday Spain face Canada in the opening tie of Group C, with Paula Badosa potentially making a reappearance from injury for the hosts.

