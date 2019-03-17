Newsletter Signup Register / Login
soccer

Ito, Leandro lead Kashima to win over Sapporo in J.League

0 Comments
TOKYO

Sho Ito scored twice and Brazilian midfielder Leandro added another as Kashima Antlers beat Consadole Sapporo 3-1 in the J-.League on Sunday.

Ito put the visitors ahead with his third goal of the season in the 12th minute at Sapporo Dome and doubled the advantage 10 minutes later with a left-foot shot from close range.

Leandro made it 3-0 in the 75th before Anderson Lopes scored late for the hosts.

With the win, Kashima moved into fifth place on seven points, three behind leaders FC Tokyo which beat Nagoya Grampus 1-0.

In other matches, Spanish midfielder Isaac Cuenca scored his first goal in Japan on a header in injury time as Sagan Tosu beat Jubilo Iwata 1-0. Oita Trinita beat Yokohama F Marinos 2-0 while Sanfrecce Hiroshima beat Matsumoto Yamaga 1-0.

Former Germany star Lucas Podolski opened the scoring for Vissel Kobe but Shimizu S-Pulse leveled for a 1-1 draw. Gamba Osaka beat Kawasaki Frontale 1-0, Urawa Reds edged Cerezo Osaka 2-1 and Shonan Bellmare defeated Vegalta Sendai 2-1.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

If you live outside of Japan, tickets are available now through JapanToday!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji