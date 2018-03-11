Newsletter Signup Register / Login
soccer

J.League game briefly stopped after fans upset goalkeeper

1 Comment
TOKYO

A J.League match between Kashiwa Reysol and Cerezo Osaka was briefly stopped on Saturday when Osaka's South Korean goalkeeper Kim Jin-Hyeon complained of fan abuse.

As he was about to take a goal kick in the second half, Kim appeared agitated and turned to Kashiwa fans behind the goal. Referee Yudai Yamamoto stopped the game while a Kashiwa player went over to talk to the fans. Play resumed five minutes later and the match finished in a 1-1 draw.

Kashiwa officials said afterward that there were reports of fans making racist gestures but nothing had shown up after checking video from security cameras.

Last year, Gamba Osaka banned a group of fans who displayed a banner with a logo resembling a Nazi symbol during a J.League game at rival Cerezo Osaka.

1 Comment
Kashiwa officials said afterward that there were reports of fans making racist gestures but nothing had shown up after checking video from security cameras.

Last year, Gamba Osaka banned a group of fans who displayed a banner with a logo resembling a Nazi symbol during a J.League game at rival Cerezo Osaka.

Despicable but not surprised that this happens in Japan in 2018.

Kick those racist fans out for good. Are they the same ilk who march through ethnic Korean neighbourhoods calling for massacre of all Koreans?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

