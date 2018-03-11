J.League game briefly stopped after fans upset goalkeeper

A J.League match between Kashiwa Reysol and Cerezo Osaka was briefly stopped on Saturday when Osaka's South Korean goalkeeper Kim Jin-Hyeon complained of fan abuse.
As he was about to take a goal kick in the second half, Kim appeared agitated and turned to Kashiwa fans behind the goal. Referee Yudai Yamamoto stopped the game while a Kashiwa player went over to talk to the fans. Play resumed five minutes later and the match finished in a 1-1 draw.
Kashiwa officials said afterward that there were reports of fans making racist gestures but nothing had shown up after checking video from security cameras.
Last year, Gamba Osaka banned a group of fans who displayed a banner with a logo resembling a Nazi symbol during a J.League game at rival Cerezo Osaka.© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Heckleberry
Despicable but not surprised that this happens in Japan in 2018.
Kick those racist fans out for good. Are they the same ilk who march through ethnic Korean neighbourhoods calling for massacre of all Koreans?