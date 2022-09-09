Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tunisia's Ons Jabeur celebrates after defeating Caroline Garcia to reach the US Open final on Thursday Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP
tennis

Jabeur thrashes Garcia to reach U.S. Open final

NEW YORK

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur demolished Caroline Garcia in straight sets to become the first African woman in history to reach the final of the U.S. Open on Thursday.

Fifth seed Jabeur dominated Garcia from start to finish of a one-sided semifinal at Arthur Ashe Stadium, winning 6-1, 6-3.

Jabeur, who also made history as the first African woman to reach the final of Wimbledon in July, will play world number one Iga Swiatek or Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in Saturday's final.

"It feels amazing," Jabeur said. "After Wimbledon I had a lot of pressure on me and I'm really relieved that I can back up my results. The hard court season started a little bit bad, but I'm very happy that I made it to the finals here."

Jabeur's victory extended her career-long domination of Garcia.

The 28-year-old Tunisian had beaten Garcia four times as a junior in Grand Slam events, and twice as a professional in Slams before Thursday.

"I know she was playing amazing tennis and that puts a lot of pressure on you," Jabeur said. "It wasn't easy for me but mentally I was so ready."

Jabeur will head into Saturday's final brimming with confidence after a dominant victory over the in-form Garcia.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

