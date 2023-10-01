Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tennis

Jabeur wins Ningbo Open; Pegula and Kudermetova reach final in Tokyo

0 Comments
NINGBO, China

Top-seeded Ons Jabeur won her fifth career title at the Ningbo Open with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over teenager Diana Shnaider on Saturday.

The seventh-ranked Jabeur, a three-time Grand Slam finalist, saved her best performance of the tournament for the final and raced to victory in 78 minutes.

The Tunisian had 18 winners to only 10 unforced errors, while saving all three break points she faced, denying the 19-year-old Shnaider any chance to get a foothold in the match.

This was 85th-ranked Shnaider's first career final in just her ninth WTA tournament main draw. One year ago, she was ranked No .220 and beginning her freshman year at North Carolina State.

At the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo, second-seeded Jessica Pegula's impressive week continued as the American surged to a 6-2, 6-3 victory over fourth-seeded Maria Sakkari in the semifinals.

Pegula has lost just nine games in her three matches and will meet eighth-seeded Veronika Kudermetova in Sunday’s final.

“When you’re top-ranked, I think it just depends on how you play that day and how you execute your game plan, and some days it’s better than others,” Pegula said. “I think the faster courts here probably help me a little more than the slower surfaces I’ve played her in the past, so I tried to take advantage of that.”

In the earlier semifinal, Kudermetova edged past Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 7-6 (6), 6-7 (2), 6-3.

At the Astana Open, top-seeded Tallon Griekspoor defeated qualifier Sho Shimabukuro 7-6 (5), 6-7 (4), 6-1 to advance to the quarterfinals.

Local favorite and third-seeded Alexander Bublik and fifth-seeded Sebastian Korda play their respective second-round matches later Saturday.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog