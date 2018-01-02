Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tennis

Jack Sock injured as U.S. beats Japan at Hopman Cup

0 Comments
PERTH, Australia

The United States beat Japan 2-1 at the Hopman Cup after an illness withdrawal by one of the Japanese players, but the win may come at a cost after Jack Sock injured his hip.

Sock slipped on the court during the first set of his match Tuesday against Yuichi Sugita, grabbing his hip. He was forced to retire at 1-1 in the second set after losing the first set 7-6 (1).

Hopman Cup director Paul Kilderry said he thinks Sock will be OK.

"He has had some treatment on it and he feels he'll be good to go," Kilderry said. "He said if felt uncomfortable out there, so I think he was just a little nervous about doing more damage."

The U.S. team had already led 1-0 after Japan's female player, Naomi Osaka, withdrew with an unspecified illness, handing CoCo Vandeweghe a 6-0, 6-0 win.

The Americans were also awarded the Fast4 mixed doubles match 4-0, 4-0 because Osaka was not able to compete.

Osaka's place in both matches was taken by 19-year-old local player Maddison Inglis, who was woken up at 8:30 a.m. by tournament officials who told her she would be required to play.

Vandeweghe teamed up with her coach and 1987 Wimbledon champion Pat Cash in the meaningless Fast4 mixed doubles match against Inglis and Sugita.

Later Tuesday, Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic will attempt to make it two wins in a row for Switzerland in Group B when they play Russia. Switzerland beat Japan and the U.S. defeated Russia on Saturday.

The U.S. and Switzerland play on Thursday in a match that could decide which team advances from the group to Saturday's final.

"Thursday night is a sell-out," Kilderry said. "He (Sock) is confident he'll be fine."

In Group A matches on Wednesday, Canada plays Germany and Australia takes on Belgium. Australia beat Canada and Germany defeated Belgium in the opening round.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Holiday Campaign

Reasonable Door-To-Door Transportation From Your Home To Tokyo's Airports

MK TAXI

View More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Popular

Tsunoshima

GaijinPot Travel

Festivals

Kishiwada Danjiri Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Lifestyle

Yearly Horoscope: Stars Over Tokyo 2018

Savvy Tokyo

5 Recommended Places to See the First Sunrise of 2018 in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Events

This Week in Japan Jan. 1-7, 2018

GaijinPot Blog

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 1

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Offer

¥300 food and drinks!

300Bar 8-chome

Change Your Luck for the Better with the Power of Omamori

GaijinPot Blog