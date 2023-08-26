Jackson retains women's 200 meters world title with stunning run

athletics

By Pirate IRWIN

Shericka Jackson produced the second fastest women's 200 meters time in history of 21.41 seconds to destroy a top-class field and retain her title in Budapest on Friday.

The 29-year-old Jamaican's victory was never in doubt as she ran a superb bend to enter the straight with a clear lead, leaving the others to battle for the minor medals.

USA's Olympic bronze medallist Gabby Thomas took the silver in 21.81 seconds while her compatriot Sha'Carri Richardson ran a personal best of 21.92 seconds to add a bronze medal to the gold she won in the 100m.

For Jackson it was sweet revenge after she had to fill the silver medal position in the 100 meters.

Her time was just seven hundredths of a second slower than the world record set by the late Florence Griffith-Joyner 35 years ago.

The Jamaican burst from the blocks and swallowed up both Thomas and Richardson in the outside lanes.

Thomas could make no impression as they powered down the straight while Richardson rallied slightly to pass Julien Alfred.

"My goal was to end up in the final of both events so doing that was already mission accomplished for me," said 23-year-old Richardson.

"But being able to win the 100 and get a medal in the 200m, that's a dream come true. After not qualifying for the team at all last year, to get the podium in both of my races here is amazing. My talent is beyond measure."

Thomas admitted she was stunned when she saw her race and Jackson's stellar time on the big screen.

"I knew that I was coming in to the final hot so that was to my advantage," the American said. "I couldn't believe it when I looked at the screen afterwards. I ran my race and I stayed composed so I am happy to come out with a silver."

Britain's 2019 champion Dina Asher-Smith could not land a blow and finished seventh with Ivory Coast's 2017 silver medallist Marie-Josee Ta Lou eighth and last.

It extends the USA women's 200 meters title drought that dates back to Alysson Felix's third successive title in Berlin in 2009.

Jackson and Richardson will clash for a third time at these championships in Saturday's 4x100 meters relay.

Thomas and the outspoken Richardson have not always had the easiest of relationships but the teammates were all smiles as they did a victory lap.

Jackson, who switched from the 400 meters in 2021 after winning Olympic and world bronze, trailed after them as she soaked up the crowd's applause.

She stopped at one point to give her running spikes to a young boy in the crowd. The boy's expression changed from astonishment to a broad smile before an official took them off him.

