Jaiswal's maiden ODI century completes India's series win over South Africa

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his century during the third One Day International cricket match between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam, India, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

cricket

Yashasvi Jaiswal's maiden one-day international century trumped Quinton de Kock's 23rd as India clinched the series from South Africa by nine wickets on Saturday.

Jaiswal's unbeaten 116, beside Rohit Sharma's 75 and Virat Kohli's unbeaten 65 powered India to the target of 271 with 10.1 overs to spare.

They won the series 2-1 after losing the test series 2-0. The teams start a five-match Twenty20 series on Tuesday in Cuttack.

De Kock's 89-ball 106 and captain Temba Bavuma's 48 were South Africa's only substantial innings before it was all out for 270 in 47.5 overs.

Medium-pacer Prasidh Krishna took the sting out of the Proteas with three wickets in three overs, including de Kock, after India ended a string of 20 lost tosses in ODIs since the 2023 Cricket World Cup semifinals.

“I don't think the team has looked at me more proudly after the toss,” India captain Lokesh Rahul said.

South Africa, at 168-2 with de Kock and Matthew Breetzke lashing India to all parts, would have entertained thoughts of 350.

But Prasidh, who'd had an ordinary series and was conceding almost 10 an over, was persisted with and suddenly came through. He trapped Breetzke for 24 and dismissed Aiden Markram on 1 in the same over.

De Kock got his seventh century against India (off 80 balls) in style with a six over square leg but added only six more runs when Prasidh smacked over his off and middle stumps. Prasidh took 3-9 in the spell.

“It was really hard for me (in my first spell). I had to think how to get back,” Prasidh said. “I was under pressure after the last game. It's a matter of keeping it simple and being calm.”

Kuldeep Yadav cleaned up the tail with 4-41 and the Proteas were restricted to 270.

Jaiswal and Rohit cruised in the reply with an opening stand of 155 from as many balls until Rohit's slog sweep misjudged spinner Keshav Maharaj and he lobbed the ball to deep square leg. He scored 75 off 73 balls.

Jaiswal raised his ton off 111 balls then Kohli raced to the end with 65 off 45 balls, his 128th ODI half-century, and was awarded the player of the series for 302 runs in three matches.

“Just playing the way I have this series has been the most satisfying for me,” Kohli said. "Feel really free in my mind, whole game is coming together nicely.

“You have many phases where you feel doubt. You feel nervous, especially in batting where one mistake can cost you. I'm glad to still contribute to the team. When I play freely, I know I can hit sixes.”

