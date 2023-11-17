Jamaican runner Christopher Taylor banned for avoiding doping test and will miss Paris Olympics

FILE - Christopher Taylor, of Jamaica, retires from a Men's 400 meters semifinal at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, on March 18, 2022. Track and field investigators have banned world championships silver medalist runner Christopher Taylor for 2-½ years for avoiding a doping test sample. He will miss the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Athletics Integrity Unit says Taylor was prosecuted for “evading, refusing or failing to submit to sample collection” in Jamaica in November 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Jamaican runner Christopher Taylor was banned for 2½ years Friday for avoiding a doping test and will miss next year's Paris Olympics.

The Athletics Integrity Unit said Taylor was banned for “evading, refusing or failing to submit to sample collection” in Kingston, Jamaica, in November 2022. His ban expires in May 2025, when he will be 25.

At the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, Taylor placed sixth in both the individual 400 meters and the men’s 4x400 relay.

He helped Jamaica take silver in the 4x400 at the 2022 worlds in Eugene, Oregon.

Four months later, the AIU said, he was not available where he had said he could be found in Jamaica to give a doping control sample.

Taylor later acknowledged the breach of anti-doping rules and got a reduced ban. He accepted a provisional suspension while the case proceeded, forcing him to miss the 2023 worlds in Budapest, Hungary.

