Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Rika Kihira of Japan scored 81.18 points Photo: AFP
figure skating

Japan's defending champ Rika Kihira leads at Four Continents

0 Comments
By Jung Yeon-je
SEOUL

Japan's seventeen-year-old defending champion Rika Kihira snatched the lead after the women's short program in the Four Continents figure skating competition Thursday.

Kihira, who also claimed her first national title in December, clocked 81.18 points in Seoul, where the free program will be held Saturday.

Bradie Tennell of the United States came second with 75.93 points and South Korea's You Young was in third with 73.55.

Kihira opened her performance to "Breakfast in Baghdad" by Ulf Wakenius with a clean triple axel.

She went on to complete a triple flip-triple toeloop combination with a triple lutz.

Tennell of the U.S. opened her program with a triple lutz-triple toeloop combination and delivered a double axel and a triple flip to finish ahead of local favourite You, who had a wobbly landing on her triple axel.

Kihira -- who had a golden run last season before finishing fourth at the Worlds -- finished second in Skate Canada and the NHK Trophy prior to her short program lead in Seoul.

Earlier Thursday, Canada's Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro led the pairs short program with a personal-best score of 76.36.

Skating to Rihanna's "Love on the Brain", they delivered a triple twist, throw triple loop and side by side triple toe, snatching a surprise lead ahead of two Chinese couples, including two-time world champions Sui Wenjing and Han Cong.

Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue of the U.S. lead the short dance program.

Four Continents features top skaters from Africa, Asia, Oceania and the Americas.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon