Endo leaves game unconscious ahead of World Cup

STUTTGART, Germany

Japan midfielder Wataru Endo was taken off on a stretcher after being knocked unconscious in a collision while playing for Stuttgart on Tuesday in an incident which could make him doubtful for the World Cup.

Endo collapsed to the ground after a clash of heads and needed lengthy medical treatment before he was stretchered off in the 82nd minute of Stuttgart's 2-1 win over Hertha Berlin.

“Wataru Endo was unconscious on the field but was responsive again in the ambulance,” Stuttgart wrote on Twitter.

The 29-year-old defensive midfielder is Stuttgart's captain and has played 43 times for Japan. He was named in Japan's World Cup squad last week.

Japan's first game of the World Cup is Nov. 23 against Germany before games against Costa Rica and Spain.

