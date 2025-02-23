Japan's Forever Young wins $20 mil Saudi Cup

horse racing

Japan's Forever Young hunted down Hong Kong racing royalty Romantic Warrior to land the world's richest race, the $20 million Saudi Cup in Riyadh on Saturday.

Romantic Warrior is the highest-earning racehorse of all time, turning up at the Saudi capital with almost $23 million (22m euros) in the bank.

The seven-year-old gelding looked destined to add significantly to his prize pot when he went well clear round the home turn in this his first ever outing on dirt.

Under his regular New Zealand jockey James McDonald, Romantic Warrior set sail for home, dollar signs flashing.

But Ryusei Sakai on board Forever Young went in hot pursuit.

The pair relentlessly closed the three length-gap, passing Romantic Warrior 50 metres from the post.

"Unbelievable," beamed winning trainer Yoshito Yahagi.

"Romantic Warrior is such a strong horse, we respected him but our horse was better today.

"When Romantic Warrior passed us, I thought we could still come back," he added.

