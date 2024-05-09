Japan's former world figure skating champion Uno retires

Shoma Uno has been unable to match the domination of his unbeaten 2022-23 campaign this year

Japan's two-time world figure skating champion Shoma Uno announced his retirement on Thursday at the age of 26, saying his years on the ice had been "wonderful".

Uno finished fourth at the world championships in Montreal in March where he had been attempting to win his third consecutive title.

"I have made the decision to retire" from competition, Uno wrote in Japanese on his Instagram account.

"After being introduced to skating at the age of five, I was able to continue for 21 years," he said.

"I'm grateful to have had a wonderful time competing," said Uno, who will explain his decision at a news conference on May 14.

Uno had been unable to match the domination of his unbeaten campaign in 2022-23, with runner-up Grand Prix finishes in China and Japan.

He also suffered a Grand Prix Final loss to 19-year-old American Ilia Malinin, the only skater to land a quadruple Axel in competition.

At the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in 2018, Uno won silver medal in men's singles. At Beijing 2022, he won bronze in both the men's singles and team event.

