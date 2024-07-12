 Japan Today
Golfers leave the golf course during the second round of the Evian Championship due to bad weather Image: AFP
golf

Japan's Furue leads as bad weather hits Evian Championship

Evian (France)

Ayaka Furue of Japan built a three-stroke lead at the Evian Championship on Friday before the second round was suspended due to dangerous weather conditions.

Furue backed up a strong opening round in the fourth of five women's majors this season with another bogey-free day, sinking six birdies in total to climb to 12-under with five holes still to play.

Players were evacuated from the course in the afternoon due to storms in the area. The second round was called off for the day nearly two hours later, with 66 yet to reach the halfway stage.

Australia's Stephanie Kyriacou rebounded from a bogey at the first hole, reeling off three successive birdies -- and five in total -- to move up to nine-under after 16 holes of her second round.

Ryu Hae-ran of South Korea is level with Kyriacou after making four birdies in a row around the turn before her charge was interrupted by the inclement conditions with seven holes remaining.

Thai Patty Tavatanakit, one of the trio of overnight leaders, is another shot back at eight-under.

Nelly Korda looks set to at least survive the cut after failing to make the weekend at both the US Women's Open and Women's PGA Championship.

The American world number one, who arrived in France hoping to halt an alarming drop in form, is one-under overall deep into her second round.

She enjoyed a remarkable start to the season with six titles, including five successive triumphs culminating with her second major crown at the Chevron Championship.

But Korda has missed the cut at her past three events and had to withdraw from a tournament earlier this month after being bitten by a dog.

The second round in Evian will resume on Saturday at 7.30 am (0530 GMT), with the third round set to get under way just over three hours later.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

