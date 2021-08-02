Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan midfielder Kyogo Furuhashi (L) Photo: JIJI PRESS/AFP
soccer

Furuhashi hopes to emulate Nakamura impact at Celtic

0 Comments
LONDON

Japan forward Kyogo Furuhashi hopes to emulate the impact of Shunsuke Nakamura at Scottish Premiership side Celtic.

Furuhashi became the latest Japan international to join the club when he arrived in Glasgow from Vissel Kobe in July.

The 26-year-old follows in the footsteps of Nakamura, who scored 33 goals in four seasons with Celtic from 2005, including a memorable winner against Manchester United in the Champions League.

Speaking through an interpreter, Furuhashi said of Nakamura: "I remember him playing for Celtic and the supporters must remember him very well. I remember the free-kick he scored against Manchester United.

"I'm looking forward very much to playing here in front of the supporters and also to share the excitement together. Celtic have a great history and a wonderful team. I feel very happy and honored to be here."

Furuhashi made his Celtic debut as a substitute in Saturday's Scottish Premiership defeat against Hearts on the opening weekend of the season.

That made it three games without victory in all competitions for new Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou, who has already seen his side crash out of the Champions League.

Furuhashi insists Celtic will get back on track as they try to dethrone champions Rangers.

"At the moment I am thinking about the current situation and concentrating on what I can do," he said. "It was very exciting and fun to make my debut. I have to concentrate on what I am doing and I hope to contribute to the team as much as I can.

"Celtic have great players and the manager is wonderful. If we can focus, the results will follow."

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel