Japan's golden oldie 'King Kazu' eager to play on at 54

Kazuyoshi Miura (right) says he wants to continue playing at the age of 54.

soccer

By Andrew MCKIRDY

Evergreen Japanese soccer star Kazuyoshi Miura said he "still has the passion" to continue his career at 54, local media reported Monday, with contract offers still coming his way.

Miura, known as "King Kazu", extended his record as Japan's oldest soccer player this year, turning out for Yokohama FC in the J.League's top division.

But the veteran's contribution was minimal, managing only one minute of league action all season as his side finished bottom of the table.

Now he is considering a new challenge, with offers from two fourth-tier teams reportedly on the table.

Miura said Yokohama FC has also offered him another contract extension, but he is determined to sign for a team "with a clear vision".

"I've been saying for the past 10 years that if there's a team that wants me and needs me, I'll go regardless of what division they're in, and that hasn't changed," the Nikkan Sports daily reported Miura as saying in Osaka, where he is training to keep in shape. "As long as I still have the passion, of course I want to go for it."

© 2021 AFP