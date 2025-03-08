Hataoka tops leaderboard after round two in China LPGA

Japan’s Ayaka Furue hits a tee shot during the second round of the LPGA Blue Bay golf tournament

golf

Japan's Nasa Hataoka shot the best round of day two taking her to tied top position at the Blue Bay LPGA in China on Friday.

Despite swirling winds at the course on Hainan Island, Hataoka made seven birdies and just one bogey to card a six-under-par 66 and soar up the leaderboard following her first round 71.

"Under these windy conditions, I was trying to hit controlled shots", Hataoka said after her round.

"I was hitting really good, especially my iron shot. And my middle range putt was good too".

The 26-year-old ended the day on seven-under-par to tie for the lead with LPGA Tour rookie Cassie Porter. The Australian dropped just one shot during her round of 68.

Joint overnight leader Kim A-Lim quickly slipped back as she carded four bogeys in her first six holes of round two. The South Korean finished with a round of 77 to fall to 32nd place.

Kim's joint leaders after round one, Japan's Ayaka Furue and Auston Kim of the United States, sit tied sixth and fourth respectively, after battling rounds left them in contention going into the weekend.

The American in particular had to fight to recover after bogeying two of the first three holes.

"It was pretty up and down", she said after her round of 71.

"I'm making plenty of birdies. (It's) just being able to minimise the mistakes and unforced errors".

Two-time major winner Minjee Lee and in-form world number two Jeeno Thitikul sit five shots off the lead on two-under-par, and may still prove a threat during the final two rounds this weekend.

