Kensei Hirata (centre) celebrates his victory at the 40th Shinhan Donghae Open Image: AFP
golf

Japan's Hirata holds off Smyth to win on Asian Tour

INCHEON, South Korea

Japan's Kensei Hirata held off an inspired Travis Smyth to win the Asian Tour's Shinhan Donghae Open by a stroke on Sunday -- his second victory in as many weeks.

The 23-year-old Hirata followed victory at the Fujisankei Classic on the Japan Golf Tour last weekend with a closing six-under-par 66 at the Ocean Course at Club72 in Incheon to finish 22-under par on 266.

Despite a bogey at the last, Hirata did just enough to hold off the charging Australian Smyth, who started his round in spectacular fashion with seven straight birdies to snatch a share of the lead at one stage.

Smyth added another at the ninth to card a remarkable 28 on the front nine holes.

The Australian parred every hole on the back nine for an eight-under 64 and a 21-under total.

Japan's Kosuke Suzuki, who started the day sharing the lead with Hirata, fired a 70 to take third on 18-under.

"Early on in the round I did not think I would win, so this is a surprise and honour," said Hirata, who becomes the fourth player from Japan to win the tournament, which was celebrating its 40th edition.

"I tried to play my own game. Even if I had looked at the leaderboard and seen Travis playing well I would have focused on that I was doing."

Hirata kept in touch with Smyth's lightning start by making an eagle, and three birdies in a bogey-free front nine.

"Bittersweet after shooting eight under, but not winning," said the 29-year-old Smyth, who was seeking a second victory on the Asian Tour.

"Seven under yesterday and then eight under today, amazing weekend. To fall one short sucks a bit, but my game is in a good spot."

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.
