Keisuke Honda (L) made his plea to Manchester United as he is trying to find a new club in Europe after leaving Melbourne Victory Photo: AFP/File
soccer

Honda urges Man Utd to sign him in Twitter plea

By WILLIAM WEST
TOKYO

Japanese football star Keisuke Honda on Saturday marketed himself to Manchester United in an unusual and apparently desperate Twitter plea, as he hunts for a new club.

"Give me an offer," the former AC Milan striker tweeted from his verified account, tagging United's official twitter account.

"I don't need money but I need to play with great team and great team mate!," said the 33-year-old, one of the highest-profile names in Asian football.

Honda is trying to find a new club in Europe after leaving Australia's Melbourne Victory in May.

He is aiming to continue playing international football after announcing his intention to compete at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics as an overage player.

Honda shot to fame at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa when his goals helped Japan reach the last 16.

He has 37 goals in 98 appearances for his country, and was the first Japanese player to score at three World Cups -- 2010, 2014 and 2018.

Instantly recognizable with his spiky, bleached blond hair, he played for Italian giants AC Milan from 2014 to 2017, after earlier stints for VVV-Venlo in Holland and Russian side CSKA Moscow.

Last year, Honda signed on as general manager of Cambodia's national team without a salary on a two-year contract.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

