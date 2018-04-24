Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's women are showing the men the way forward Photo: AFP
soccer

Japanese women's soccer team show struggling men the way

1 Comment
By Alastair HIMMER
TOKYO

As Japan's women return home with the Asian Cup and bold plans for world domination, their crisis-hit male counterparts have serious work to do to avoid an early World Cup exit.

The Japanese "Nadeshiko" came to embody the iron-willed spirit of a country recovering from a deadly tsunami and nuclear crisis when they pulled off an astonishing World Cup triumph in 2011.

They followed that by claiming silver at the 2012 London Olympics, winning the 2014 Asian Cup and reaching another World Cup final a year later.

That consistency continued when they retained their continental crown after a 1-0 win over Australia in Friday's final.

Despite their success, Japan coach Asako Takakura wants more from her players looking ahead to the next year's World Cup in France.

"We weren't able to play like Nadeshiko in the final," she told Japan's Nikkan Sports on Monday after winning her first major title since taking over from Norio Sasaki in 2016.

"At the World Cup we want to take the initiative more and show our tough competitiveness. We are still a work in progress."

But as the Nadeshiko -- who are named after a frilly pink carnation -- chase silverware, Japan's men have become shrinking violets, bereft of strong leadership and lacking an identity.

They head to this summer's World Cup in disarray after coach Vahid Halilhodzic was sacked just two months before the start of the tournament.

The Japan Football Association (JFA) turned to former technical director Akira Nishino to help the team's fragile confidence and plaster over the cracks after damaging rifts appeared between key players and Halilhodzic.

More fallout is expected later this week when the firebrand Franco-Bosnian holds a news conference in Tokyo, having already accused his former employers of keeping him in the dark about his firing.

"I've come to find out the truth," Halilhodzic said on arriving in Tokyo at the weekend. "It's like they've thrown me in the garbage."

With more sparks set to fly, it does little to help Japan's preparations for a tough World Cup group in Russia, where they face Colombia, Poland and Senegal.

The Blue Samurai will be appearing in their sixth successive World Cup finals, having reached the knockout stage only twice before -- at the 2002 finals they co-hosted with South Korea, and again in 2010.

However, they made heavy work of getting to Russia.

Halilhodzic came under fire after defeats by the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia in the final round of qualifiers, before further toothless displays in recent months finally convinced the JFA to pull the plug.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

Well done ladies, boy watch and learn!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Parks and Gardens

Shiroyama Park

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a Complimentary Welcome Drink!

SH’UN

Lifestyle

From Tokyo To Kyoto: A Foreign Mom’s Journey Of Settling In Kansai

Savvy Tokyo

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 21-22

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Recipe: Gluten-Free Brown Rice Banana Bread

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free All-You-Can-Drink Wine with Your Lunch Buffet

Tavola36

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Harajuku Jingumae Salon

Popular

Kiyamachi Dori (Street)

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

LGBT

Doyamacho

GaijinPot Travel