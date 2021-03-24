Newsletter Signup Register / Login
sports

Judo gold medalist Koga dies of cancer at 53

TOKYO

Japanese judoka Toshihiko Koga, who won Olympic gold at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, died on Wednesday aged 53, public broadcaster NHK said.

The cause of death was unknown, but NHK said Koga had been treated for cancer last year.

Koga won the gold medal in the lightweight class in 1992 and silver at the following Summer Games in Atlanta in 1996 in the half-middleweight class.

Let me preface by saying I know JT didn't write the headline or article, but....

> The cause of death was unknown, but NHK said Koga had been treated for cancer last year.

So, the headline is pure speculation? Lazy Reuters.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

