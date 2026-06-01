Japan's Kaneko holds nerve for maiden European win in Austria

golf

Kota Kaneko was not unnerved by a weather delay late in the fourth round or a lucky bounce on the last hole and shot a closing 67 to take the Austrian Alpine Open for his first European Tour win.

"I just can't believe it, I didn't think I would win and I'm still very surprised," Kaneko said after winning by two shots.

The 23-year-old, who earned a place on the European circuit by topping last season's Japanese tour order of merit, came into the final round with a one-shot lead after shooting three straight 65s on the par-70 Kitzbuehel course.

Ricardo Gouveia of Portugal, who started the day second, shot a 68 to finish tied as runner-up with American Davis Bryant who shot a 65.

Kaneko came to the last hole two shots up but hit the stands behind the green. His ball stopped in the rough by a water hazard, but he saved par to claim victory.

"I knew I hit it hard, but it went in so I was lucky," he said. "I knew I hit the board but I knew it didn't go in the water, so I was just happy it didn't find the water."

Kaneko has made 10 cuts from 12 starts in his first season on the tour. He tied for second at last week's Soudal Open in Belgium.

Gouveia led after Kaneko bogeyed the third.

The two were tied going into the 12th but Kaneko made birdies at three of the next five holes.

With Kaneko standing over a long putt at the 15th, the course hooter sounded to warn of lightning in the area. After a 71-minute delay Kaneko lipped out and Bryant, who made an eagle and four birdies between the eighth and 16th holes, pulled level.

Kaneko holed a chip from the rough at the par-three 16th to regain the lead. Bryant, playing in an earlier pair, then bogeyed the last.

© 2026 AFP