 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
China Four Continents Figure Skating
Kao Miura of Japan, performs during the figure skating exhibition gala of the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Beijing, China, Sunday,. Image: AP/Andy Wong
figure skating

Miura wins Four Continents figure skating championship in Olympic tuneup

0 Comments
BEIJING

Kao Miura of Japan won the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships on Sunday in his final tuneup for the Milan Cortina Olympics.

Performing to “Umbrellas of Cherbourg,” a 1960s musical drama, Miura finished his free skate with a total of 273.73 points to edge Junhwan Cha by the slimmest of margins. The South Korean skater won the free skate to vault from sixth place after his short program into second place with a total score of 273.62 points.

Sota Yamamoto of Japan finished third with 270.07 points at the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing.

Miura and Cha are both headed to the Milan Cortina Games, where figure skating begins with the team event in less than two weeks. So are Mikhail Shaidorov of Kazakhstan, who finished fifth at Four Continents, and Boyang Jin of China, who finished sixth.

The top three American men's skaters skipped the competition in China, choosing instead to rest before the Winter Games. Tomoki Hiwatashi was the top U.S. finisher in seventh, with compatriots Jacob Sanchez in eighth and Liam Kapeikis in 10th.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on February 14, 2026, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

sports

Skiing in Japan: A Beginner’s Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tsugaike Mountain Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

HachiKita Highlands Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel