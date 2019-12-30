Kobayashi starts Four Hills defense with win

Japan's Ryoyu Kobayashi started the defense of his Four Hills title with victory in Oberstdorf

ski jumping

By Angelika Warmuth

Ryoyu Kobayashi opened up his title defense by becoming the first Japanese ski jumper to win the opening leg of the annual Four Hills competition for the second year running in Oberstdorf, Germany on Sunday.

Kobayashi, 23, finished on 305.1 points ahead of local favorite Karl Geiger on 295.9 in second and Poland's Dawid Kubacki on 294.7 after the two jumps.

Last season Kobayashi became the first Japanese overall Four Hills winner since Kazuyoshi Funaki in 1998.

The next stage of the competition takes place at Garmisch-Partenkirchen on New Year's Day before moving to Innsbruck three days later and finishing in Bischofshofen on Jan 6.

