Moriyasu dismisses flak over early Asian Cup wobble

soccer

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu dismissed Thursday criticism of his team's opening performance at the Asian Cup, saying: "It just shows that people are watching us."

The four-time champions had to come from behind to beat Vietnam 4-2 in their tournament opener in Qatar after conceding two sloppy goals in the first half.

Moriyasu's side play Iraq in their second game on Friday and the coach said he was "not worried" about their early wobble.

"I'm aware that we came in for some criticism -- it was the opening game and some people thought we were going to blow the other team away," he said. "But it doesn't affect the way we go about our business. If we get criticized then it just shows that people are watching us, so I don't mind it too much."

Moriyasu said it was "for others to judge" whether Japan are the favourites for the title.

"But make no mistake, we are aiming to win it," he said.

Moriyasu said Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu, who missed Japan's opening game through injury, was in contention to play against Iraq.

Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma, who has not played since hurting his ankle on December 21, is also expected to return.

Defender Kou Itakura vowed that Japan would improve against Iraq, who beat Indonesia 3-1 in their opener.

"Of course the game against Vietnam didn't go as we planned but that's what it's like at the Asian Cup -- no games are easy," said the Borussia Monchengladbach player.

"It wasn't like we slacked off or anything. We will take it in a positive way and try to play better."

Iraq coach Jesus Casas said Sweden-born winger Danilo Al-Saed had asked to leave the tournament for mental health reasons after the game against Indonesia.

"I tried to convince him, I talked to him, but he was very clear in his ideas," he said.

© 2024 AFP