Nakagami signs new Honda-LCR deal for 2021 and beyond

Honda-LCR's Takaaki Nakagami is yet to record a podium finish since his MotoGP debut in 2018

motorcycle racing

By JOSE JORDAN

Japanese motorcyclist Takaaki Nakagami has agreed a contract extension with Honda-LCR "for 2021 and beyond", the team announced on Thursday ahead of this weekend's Teruel Grand Prix in Spain.

Nakagami, 28, who sits seventh in the riders standings after 10 of this season's 14 races, will be joined by Alex Marquez next term with the Spaniard replacing the departing Briton Cal Crutchlow.

"I'm very happy to be able to continue racing for LCR Honda IDEMITSU in 2021 and beyond. I'm grateful to Honda for their generous support, allowing me to bring out my full potential this season," Nakagai said in a Honda statement.

"I will be doing my best to gain solid results for the remaining races, and build on that momentum next year. I'm aiming higher with Honda. I look forward to your continued support," he added.

This weekend's race in Aragon takes place on Sunday with Spain's Joan Mir holding a six-point advantage over France's Fabio Quartararo on top of the overall standings.

© 2020 AFP