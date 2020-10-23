Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Honda-LCR's Takaaki Nakagami is yet to record a podium finish since his MotoGP debut in 2018 Photo: AFP/File
motorcycle racing

Nakagami signs new Honda-LCR deal for 2021 and beyond

0 Comments
By JOSE JORDAN
PARIS

Japanese motorcyclist Takaaki Nakagami has agreed a contract extension with Honda-LCR "for 2021 and beyond", the team announced on Thursday ahead of this weekend's Teruel Grand Prix in Spain.

Nakagami, 28, who sits seventh in the riders standings after 10 of this season's 14 races, will be joined by Alex Marquez next term with the Spaniard replacing the departing Briton Cal Crutchlow.

"I'm very happy to be able to continue racing for LCR Honda IDEMITSU in 2021 and beyond. I'm grateful to Honda for their generous support, allowing me to bring out my full potential this season," Nakagai said in a Honda statement.

"I will be doing my best to gain solid results for the remaining races, and build on that momentum next year. I'm aiming higher with Honda. I look forward to your continued support," he added.

This weekend's race in Aragon takes place on Sunday with Spain's Joan Mir holding a six-point advantage over France's Fabio Quartararo on top of the overall standings.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Learn Japanese with Kumon Now!

Now is the time to get a head start on your Japanese studies while at home.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel