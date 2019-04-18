Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Kei Nishikori will lose a heap of ranking points having reached last year's final in Monte Carlo Photo: AFP
tennis

Nishikori loses opening match in Monte Carlo

By Valery Hache
MONTE CARLO

Japan's Kei Nishikori lost his opening match of the clay season on Wednesday, with Asia's top player crashing to a 7-5, 6-3 defeat to Pierre-Hugues Herbert at the Monte Carlo Masters.

Fifth seed Nishikori reached the final here last year but will lose a chunk of ranking points after he hit 25 unforced errors and just 14 winners in succumbing to Frenchman Herbert.

Nishikori will now move on to Barcelona next week, where he owns two titles as he works on his clay form as the run-up to Roland Garros intensifies.

Herbert, who overcame Fernando Verdasco in the first round, struck 31 winners in his upset to avenge a three-set loss to Nishikori in Rotterdam earlier this season.

"I'm very happy to finally beat Kei," the 49th-ranked Herbert said. "I was very confident with my defense. "I came to the match with good feelings after the first round."

Nishikori lost the Monte Carlo final a year ago to 11-time champion Rafael Nadal.

Investing in Japanese Real Estate with Low Money Down: How to Get the Best Financing Terms

Apr 23rd (Tue), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

