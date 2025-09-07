Oda completes career golden Slam at U.S. Open

Tokito Oda sealed a career golden Slam with his victory at the US Open

wheelchair tennis

Japanese wheelchair tennis star Tokito Oda completed the career golden Slam at the age of just 19 on Saturday as he won the U.S. Open title.

Oda edged his Argentine doubles partner Gustavo Fernandez 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (13/11) in the final. Oda and Fernandez won the men's wheelchair doubles on Friday.

"After match I got too emotional, but now I can speak," said Oda, who collapsed to the ground after landing the only Grand Slam missing from his collection.

"I'm feeling just amazing," he said. "This result is what I imagined every day... after Wimbledon. I was imagining this trophy and to win here and how to celebrate on the court. But match was maybe craziest match of my career."

World number Oda won his seventh Grand Slam singles titles. He claimed the French Open and Wimbledon crowns earlier this year after taking gold at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.

His only loss at the majors this season came to Britain's Alfie Hewett in the Australian Open final.

There was more joy for Japan on Saturday as Yui Kamiji won the women's wheelchair title at Flushing Meadows.

She rallied to beat China's Li Xiaohui 0-6, 6-1, 6-3 for her 11th Grand Slam singles title.

Kamiji won this year's Australian and French Opens but came runner-up at Wimbledon.

