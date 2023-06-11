Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Champion Japan's Tokito Oda, left, and runner-up Britain's Alfie Hewett pose with thir trophies after the final match of the Men's Wheelchair Singles French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Japan's Oda makes men's history with wheelchair victory at French Open; De Groot wins women's final

PARIS

Japanese teenager Tokito Oda won the French Open wheelchair final to become the youngest man to win a Grand Slam tournament in any discipline, while Diede De Groot won the women's final on Saturday for her 18th major singles title.

The 17-year-old Oda was seeded second and beat top-seeded Alfie Hewett of Britain 6-1, 6-4 on Court Philippe Chatrier for his first major title. The International Tennis Federation confirmed Oda's record, which excludes juniors, and listed his age as 17 years, 33 days.

Oda called it “the happiest day of my career” and he will also overtake Hewett at the top of the rankings on Monday.

“Two dreams come true,” said Oda, who was beaten by Hewett earlier this year in the Australian Open final.

Hewett missed out on this fourth French Open title, his eighth major in singles and his 24th Slam overall.

Earlier, the 26-year-old De Groot of the Netherlands defeated second-seeded Yui Kamiji of Japan 6-2, 6-0 for her fourth title at Roland Garros, her 18th major in singles and 34th Slam overall.

De Groot is the reigning Paralympics champion.

