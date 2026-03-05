Ohtani eyes back-to-back World Baseball Classic titles

Shohei Ohtani and Japan will start their World Baseball Classic campaign against Taiwan on Friday in Tokyo

Shohei Ohtani on Wednesday warned his Japan teammates to expect a bumpy ride as they go in search of back-to-back World Baseball Classic titles, starting this week in Tokyo.

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Ohtani was the hero three years ago when he helped Japan dramatically clinch the championship, striking out United States captain Mike Trout in the ninth inning of the final.

Ohtani returns for this year's edition of the 20-team international tournament, joining Dodgers team-mate Yoshinobu Yamamoto in a talented Japan squad.

Japan will play all their pool games in Tokyo but Ohtani warned they can still expect a tough time against group rivals Taiwan, South Korea, Australia and the Czech Republic.

"When you look at our squad, I think we have a great team," said the 31-year-old, who is a national icon in Japan.

"But you saw at the last tournament that you don't get many games where you can win smoothly -- your opponents can score first or you can fall behind by two or three runs.

"No matter what the situation is, including me as part of the attack, if we stay calm I think we can do well," he added.

Japan open their campaign against Taiwan at the Tokyo Dome on Friday, with 2025 World Series MVP Yamamoto the starting pitcher.

Pool-stage games at the tournament are spread across Japan, Puerto Rico and the mainland United States, with the action moving to Miami and Houston from the quarter-finals onwards.

Japan are seeking to win the title for a record-extending fourth time, and Ohtani is looking for the Tokyo crowd to play their part.

"Tournaments like this are a chance for everyone in Japan to get behind the national team," he said. "If the fans are behind us, that will give us a lot of strength."

Yamamoto was also part of the Japan team who lifted the title in 2023.

The 27-year-old right-hander joined the Dodgers ahead of the 2024 season and he has since established himself as one of the best pitchers in Major League Baseball.

Yamamoto said the Dodgers had agreed to release him for the tournament because they "understand how important the WBC is to everyone in Japan".

"We had thorough conversations and I'm in good shape, so if I had had any physical concerns I wouldn't be able to play," he said. "I'm in a state where I can play in the WBC and be ready for the Dodgers' opening game, so we decided I could play."

