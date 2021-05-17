Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Shohei Ohtani's 12th homer of the season helped the Los Angeles Angels bust out of a four-game slump with a 6-5 win over Boston at Fenway Park Photo: AFP
baseball

Ohtani hits ninth-inning homer asAngels cool off Red Sox

0 Comments
LOS ANHGELES

Shohei Ohtani blasted a two-run homer with two outs in the ninth as the Los Angeles Angels came from behind to beat the Boston Red Sox 6-5 on Sunday.

Ohtani's two run shot came off Red Sox closing pitcher Matt Barnes and snapped a four-game losing skid for the Angels.

"Coming off a losing streak and the first two games of the series, the way we lost, it wasn't a good way to lose," Ohtani said. "So, it was huge for us and the team to come up with this. We showed that we can beat any team."

Mike Trout hit a bloop single after Barnes had retired the first two batters he faced in the ninth as the Angels tried to avoid a three-game sweep to Boston.

Trout, who had no hits in his last 18 bat appearances, hit his single to right center field. Ohtani came up next and hammered the first pitch, a 96 mph fastball, to right field.

It was Ohtani's 12th home run of the season and it came against Boston's ace closer Barnes, who was nine-of-nine in save opportunities this season.

"He's the most physically gifted baseball player that we've ever seen," Barnes said. "I don't know that you're ever going to see someone who can throw 100, 101 and hit the ball 600 feet. He's a special player and incredibly talented. Hopefully, he stays healthy and has a long career."

Mike Mayers earned his second save of the season for the Angels by striking out three batters in the ninth.

The Angels jumped to a 4-0 lead in the second off Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi, getting four hits, a hit-batter and a walk in the inning.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog