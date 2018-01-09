Japan's Olympics minister visits Rio de Janeiro venues

Shunichi Suzuki, right, Minister of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, listens to Rio state secretary of security Roberto Sa, left, at the Integrated Command and Control Center, CICC, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, Jan. 8, 2018. Suzuki visited the center that was used to monitor security during Rio Olympic Games in 2016. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Japan's Olympics minister says he is visiting Rio de Janeiro to learn from the city's experience hosting the 2016 Summer Games.

Shunichi Suzuki is on a three-day trip to Rio that began Sunday as part of preparations for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

On Monday he visited one of the Olympics venues and the anti-doping laboratory before touring the Integrated Command and Control Center where local authorities coordinated security during the Rio Games.

While Tokyo's crime rate is much lower than Rio's, Suzuki says Japanese authorities are working to prevent threats to cybersecurity as well acts of terrorism.

On Wednesday, the minister will visit the Olympic Park and meet with Brazil's Olympics Committee.

