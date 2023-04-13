Japan's para ski national team coach Capeli fired for sexual harassment

The Japan Para-Ski Federation on Wednesday said it has fired the para alpine national team head coach, Italian Dario Capeli, for harassment.

While the federation did not reveal any details, Japanese weekly magazine Shukan Bunshun reported a female staff member in her 20s had been sexually assaulted several times.

Capeli coached China at last year's Beijing Winter Olympics and was appointed Japan's coach in October.

The federation said it became aware of the incident during January's world championships in Spain, and Capeli was kept away from the team before his contract was terminated in March.

