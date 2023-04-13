Newsletter Signup Register / Login
sports

Japan's para ski national team coach Capeli fired for sexual harassment

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Japan Para-Ski Federation on Wednesday said it has fired the para alpine national team head coach, Italian Dario Capeli, for harassment.

While the federation did not reveal any details, Japanese weekly magazine Shukan Bunshun reported a female staff member in her 20s had been sexually assaulted several times.

Capeli coached China at last year's Beijing Winter Olympics and was appointed Japan's coach in October.

The federation said it became aware of the incident during January's world championships in Spain, and Capeli was kept away from the team before his contract was terminated in March.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel