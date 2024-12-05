 Japan Today
Japan's Junichi Inamoto played in England's Premier League with West Bromich Albion as well as Fulham Image: AFP
soccer

Japan's Premier League pioneer Inamoto retires at 45

TOKYO

Junichi Inamoto announced his retirement aged 45 on Wednesday, ending a career that saw the midfielder become the first Japanese player to appear in the Premier League.

Inamoto joined Arsenal in 2001 but had to wait until moving to Fulham a year later before he made his debut in England's top flight, where he also played for West Bromwich Albion.

He became a national hero when he scored twice at the 2002 World Cup on home soil, including the winner against Russia in Japan's first-ever victory at the tournament.

He also played in Turkey, Germany and France before returning to his home country in 2010.

The final years of his career were spent playing for Nankatsu SC, the Japanese fifth-tier club owned by the creator of the popular cartoon Captain Tsubasa.

"Of course the environment at Arsenal and Nankatsu SC is completely different, but you have one ball and football as a sport doesn't change," Inamoto, who played at three World Cups and won 82 caps for Japan, told reporters.

Inamoto managed only a handful of cup games during his one season with Arsenal, amid doubts that he could adapt to the Premier League.

But his sensational performances at the 2002 World Cup earned him another chance with Fulham, after leading Japan to the knockout round for the first time.

"Those games were the launchpad for my name to be known around the world," said Inamoto. "I was already at Arsenal by then but those goals had a tremendous impact."

