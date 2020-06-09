Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
baseball

Japan's pro baseball to test all players for coronavirus every month during season

0 Comments
TOKYO

Nippon Professional Baseball said Monday it plans to test all of its players and coaches for the new coronavirus once a month after the season opens on June 19.

At an online meeting with representatives of the 12 teams, NPB also decided to conduct polymerase chain reaction tests before the season for players, coaches and umpires.

The decision was made following a recommendation by a panel of infectious disease experts that has been meeting with executives of NPB and the J-League, the country's pro soccer body. The panel said NPB should test players using their saliva every month.

The J-League, which suspended play in February, has already decided to test all of its players every two weeks. The first division is set to resume on July 4.

The experts also presented a proposal for when players who test positive for the virus can join their teams. It said those who did not show symptoms can return after testing negative twice during a period to observe their health.

On Wednesday, the Yomiuri Giants said two players tested positive for the new coronavirus. NPB, however, said the players' infections would not impact the opening day decision.

The players, shortstop Hayato Sakamoto and catcher Takumi Oshiro, showed no symptoms of the disease and have tested negative twice since the announcement.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel